WWE Extreme Rules - Best and worst- Embarrassing botch with Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns wears a Covid-19 mask

WWE Extreme Rules was a great pay-per-view right up to the very final moments. Then something happened that has to rival the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell match in terms of disappointing finishes.

Even though they got it right with The Undertaker and Kane in the Attitude Era, it is clear that WWE does not book supernatural characters well anymore. WWE Extreme Rules was a testament to that. The only missteps from the company during this pay-per-view were in this regard.

What did you guys think of WWE Extreme Rules?

Would you say it was a better show than AEW Grand Slam?

Would you say it was a better show than AEW Grand Slam?

#3 Best/Worst: WWE Extreme Rules saw a great match followed by a weird segment

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair was a pretty good match where both women proved why they are top-tier performers. That said, the way that the bout ended with the disembowelment of Lilly leaves much to be desired. One has to believe that the fact that Bliss spent so much time during WWE Extreme Rules crying over a doll was a damp squib in the overall proceedings.

Michael Medley @MedleyMike Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp You could see the tablet that was supposed to make her foam at the mouth. Alexa Bliss is too talented for this stuff. You could see the tablet that was supposed to make her foam at the mouth. Alexa Bliss is too talented for this stuff. https://t.co/pgS177tcSe Why I can’t watch 99% of the W these days, it’s all this level of execution. With a sprinkling of people doing the lawds work. twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… Why I can’t watch 99% of the W these days, it’s all this level of execution. With a sprinkling of people doing the lawds work. twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

While Alexa Bliss is obviously a talented and gifted performer who's 100% committed to her character, there was a major botch with her at WWE Extreme Rules that was outright embarrassing to watch.

The cameras focused on a tablet in her mouth, which was supposed to make her froth following her loss.

That said, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are clearly not done with one another. One has to wonder where things will go following the pay-per-view.

Has Flair messed with powers beyond her control that will come back to bite her over the long haul?

