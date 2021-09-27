WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Flops and Hits: Blunder in Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor, 6-time champion makes a surprise return (27th September 2021)

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 was a decent show that ended in controversial fashion. The show featured five title matches, but none of the championships changed hands. The show witnessed a former champion's epic return as well as multiple memorable performances. However, the pay-per-view also had its fair share of drawbacks – one of which will prove to be detrimental in its overall rating.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE Extreme Rules 2021. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Flop at WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Finish to Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Before we dive into the criticism, it is important to acknowledge that the Extreme Rules main event started off on a great note. In fact, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor were brilliant until the final moments of the match. They had the crowd rallying behind them throughout their battle. The subtleties of their story-telling were intriguing for most of the Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules.

The difference in their respective kendo sticks and The Usos' expected interference played out very well. Even when Finn Balor hit Reigns with a low blow, it accounted for a deafening pop.

Although everyone was aware that WWE wants Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship next month, Balor did well in convincing people that he still has a shot at prevailing in the Extreme Rules main event. That alone speaks volumes about both Superstars and their narrative skills. But in this case, the bad outweighs the good

If you've watched Game of Thrones, this analogy might help. Remember when the Night King was built as the biggest villain for seven seasons? The piercing blue eyes gazed into the souls of the most prominent protagonists, warning them of their impending doom.

He was the person to defeat, and while we knew he was going to lose, at least people looked forward to an epic sword fight. That was the whole point of scripting a clash between two polar opposite characters who had just one thing in common – they were incredible warriors with unbeatable swordsmanship. But what happened next?

The one in frosty skin who could summon the sharp winds of winter and raise men from the dead melted like an ice cube kept on a concrete pavement at midday. That's exactly what WWE did with "Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

We all knew he would not win the championship, but the ending could have still been a lot more dignified than we saw. The hype around his resurrection, the thumping sound of heartbeat, the red lights, and the smoke -- all of it was embarrassingly ignored.

Even we give them the benefit of the doubt and buy into the "the rope snap turned him back into Finn Balor" angle; it doesn't make sense. He fought as the "Demon" throughout the match, but his alter-ego left him right when he needed it the most?

The entire narrative could have been one of the best fairy tales ever crafted in WWE and arguably all of pro-wrestling. However, it met with a shambolic end where a rope did more to stop the challenger at Extreme Rules than the Champion Roman Reigns himself.

All of Roman Reigns and "Demon" Finn Balor's hard work up to the final moments of their match was nullified by this preposterous finish. WWE should do better while booking their Superstars who carry supernatural gimmicks. If not, the alter-ego concept is reduced to a joke.

Unfortunately, they are running out of time. It will be interesting to see what's in store for both Reigns and Balor following their Extreme Rules match. The Tribal Chief might now get unnecessary heat while Balor is bound to consider his future outside of the promotion, which will someday prove to be a massive blow for WWE.

