WWE Extreme Rules: What happened during the '56-minute' match between Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper?

WWE Extreme Rules 2015 was headlined by Seth Rollins and Randy Orton, but it was Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper's almost hour-long match that stole the show.

Before the April 26, 2015 event, Ambrose (aka Jox Moxley) was scheduled for a singles match against Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on an episode of SmackDown. However, the bout resulted in a no contest after the latter powerbombed his opponent through the commentary table. They continued to clash at RAW shows that followed.

On the April 20 episode, it was announced that they would face each other at Extreme Rules with a Chicago Street Fight stipulation. At the show, Moxley didn't waste time and attacked his opponent while he was still making his entrance. The action quickly escalated, with the former WWE Champion gaining the upper hand initially with the help of kendo sticks.

Things took a turn when Lee slammed Moxley through a steel chair. After exchanging blows inside the ring, the rivals took the action backstage. Surprisingly, the two later drove out of the arena, and since there was no countout, the event continued while the match proceeded off-camera.

Brodie and Moxley returned to the arena during New Day's interview two matches later. The brawl continued backstage before they entered the ring. The 56-minutes and 10-second match finally ended after Moxley delivered a Dirty Deeds to his opponent on a pile of steel chairs.

What can WWE fans expect from Extreme Rules 2022?

This year's event may not feature a Chicago Stree Fight, but it is still expected to be fun due to the different stipulations for all the matches on the card.

Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Bayley in a Ladder Match.

The event will also feature a Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, with Daniel Cormier as the referee. Finn Balor and Edge will face each other in an "I Quit" Match. For the SmackDown brand, Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Karrion Kross in a Strap Match, while Brawling Brutes will square off against Imperium in a Six-Man Donnybrook Match.

