"It takes a stern guy to referee a match like that" - Daniel Cormier says he's the perfect candidate to referee Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules

It was announced earlier this week that Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee in the upcoming clash between WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

The compelling matchup will be contested inside the Fight Pit, a structure that surrounds the ring like a cage wall with an additional platform on top for the competitors to walk around on. Much like a mixed martial arts contest, the winner can only be determined by knockout or submission in this uniquely conceptualized battlefront.

The stipulations are perceived to favor Matt Riddle, who has prior experience in MMA, having competed under the UFC banner between 2008 and 2013.

As an avid follower of professional wrestling, Daniel Cormier is all set to make his debut in the WWE as a special guest referee. Earlier in an interview with ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, Cormier asserted on why he's the perfect candidate to referee the encounter, which marginally borders on the MMA ruleset:

"It takes a stern guy to referee a match like that. It ain't going to be just any normal referee who can referee a match in the Fight Pit. So it needed someone who can really lay down the line and is comfortable in that environment. And I am comfortable in that environment. I live in the octagon, I live in the cage."

The Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will go down this weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8.

Daniel Cormier clears the air on a potential fight with Brock Lesnar in the future

Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar is one of those matchups that failed to materialize when both competitors were at the peak of their fighting careers. 'The Beast Incarnate' returned for his second stint inside the UFC octagon in 2006 after WWE permitted him a one-off opportunity to compete at UFC 200.

Brock Lesnar fought heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt and won by unanimous decision. However, the victory was overturned owing to a potential anti-doping policy violation for an undisclosed banned substance in an out-of-competition sample.

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier etched his name in the history books by becoming a two-division champion when he knocked out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in spectacular fashion.

His post-fight interview was infamously cut short by Lesnar's interruption and the pair engaged in a minor scuffle.

Cormier stated in the afromentioned interview that while it's a great opportunity for him to serve as a guest referee in the upcoming Extreme Rules fight between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, there may not be anything in the offing for the former Olympian and Lesnar:

"People started talking going, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon and supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense, doesn't mean it's going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

