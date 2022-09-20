What is a Fight Pit match in WWE?

Following their epic confrontation and brawl on WWE RAW, Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Extreme Rules inside a Fight Pit. The latter accepted the challenge in a fit of rage, and it looks like we will get a much more intense bout between the pair.

The Fight Pit is a unique stipulation and has never been done on the main roster. However, it has taken place under the lights of NXT, where it was first introduced. Coincidentally, the first-ever Fight Pit match also involved Riddle, where he fought Timothy Thatcher in a losing effort.

People will be curious to know exactly what a Fight Pit match is. If you came here looking for the answer to that question, keep reading.

A Fight Pit match is a WWE stipulation wherein the ring is surrounded by a steel cage-like structure. However, this is different from the traditional steel cage match because one cannot win by escaping. Victory can only be claimed by knockout or submission, which makes a Fight Pit match more MMA-bout-like.

WWE is going all-out for Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's rivalry

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's feud has been going on for months, and it is one of the best things in WWE today.

Their rivalry has seen brutal beatdowns, injuries, scandalous words, and brawls and looks set to reach another level inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Riddle cost Rollins his United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley. The former's music hit to distract the latter, and he was caught out long enough for Lashley to score the pin and the win.

Later that night, The Visionary cost The Original Bro his match against The Judgment Day. The two men came to blows backstage, where Riddle challenged Rollins to a battle inside the Fight Pit. The Visionary agreed, making it the first Fight Pit match on the main roster.

