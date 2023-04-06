WWE could have an extremely vicious segment planned for Dominik Mysterio that would bring his 21-year-old sister into the company

Dominik Mysterio is clearly not done with his father, even after the loss at WrestleMania. WWE could have an extremely vicious plan for how to include Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, in the storyline as well.

At WrestleMania, Dominik got into his sister's face and threw a drink at her. Eventually, he lost the match to Rey, but on RAW, the feud continued. Dominik's distraction caused his father to lose his match against Austin Theory. The star then beat his father down after the match. He also tried to attack Bad Bunny at ringside but got decked by the singer.

Damian Priest responded by destroying his former tag team partner and choke slamming him through a table. This might not be the last severe beatdown this feud sees.

WWE is invested in the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The two will probably be taking it to Backlash, which is set to be in Puerto Rico. With Bad Bunny getting involved, he might even perform at the show, and it could turn into a tag team match between Dominik and Damian Priest vs. the team of Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny.

However, with Rey having already won once, this match will need something more to feel personal. The best way they could do this would be if WWE planned for a segment where Dominik Mysterio beat down his sister.

While inter-gender attacks are not usually seen in the company, Dominik's heel status can be solidified by attacking his sister. Having Rhea Ripley destroy Aalyah would add to that while not showcasing inter-gender violence.

If WWE does this, the match at Backlash could become incredibly personal and might even see a stipulation added.

Dominik Mysterio has the chance to bring his sister into the WWE with this segment

Aalyah's level of preparation to enter the wrestling world is not clear.

But with how WWE included her in the storyline, fans have been clamoring to see more of her on the show.

With a segment where Dominik and Rhea Ripley attack her, it would be a simple path for Aalyah to start wrestling in WWE, or at least to start appearing in a non-wrestling role regularly.

If that is what the company wants, fans might not have to wait too long, as it could happen with Backlash next month.

