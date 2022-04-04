WWE fans go into a frenzy following Vince McMahon's hilarious botch at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world by making his in-ring return at WrestleMania Sunday. However, it was Mr. McMahon's botch while getting hit with a Stunner that sent WWE fans into a frenzy.

Much like Stone Cold's return at WrestleMania Saturday, no one expected the Chairman of WWE to have a match tonight at Night Two of the Show of Shows, given his age.

Austin Theory, who has been projected as McMahon's protege for the last few months, got into a spat with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee after the latter earned the boss' respect when he appeared as a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

The following weeks saw Theory and the SmackDown commentator engage in physical confrontations on RAW and SmackDown after an instigation from the former.

The match between Pat McAfee and Theory was made official and took place tonight at WrestleMania Sunday. The former NFL star picked up his first-ever win at the Show of Shows by defeating Theory with a rollup.

However, after the match Vince McMahon entered the ring and then proceeded to have an impromptu match with McAfee. Despite being away from in-ring competition for so long, Mr. McMahon delivered some solid hits to McAfee. The CEO of WWE won the match after Theory provided him with some assists.

The surprises kept coming as McMahon's sworn rival Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit as the Chairman and his protege celebrated in the ring. The Texas Rattlesnake offered a beer to the owner of WWE and proceeded to have a friendly toast only to then drop the latter with the Stunner.

Mr. McMahon faced some difficulty while trying to sell the Stunner. WWE fans reacted to the botch as they took to Twitter to establish their views.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Vince McMahon botched the Stunner so hard that Stone Cold couldn't help but laugh. What a moment. Vince McMahon botched the Stunner so hard that Stone Cold couldn't help but laugh. What a moment. https://t.co/oXRUgm4M7j

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Vince McMahon taking that Stunner Vince McMahon taking that Stunner https://t.co/D7XjxzCTQl

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



STEVE AUSTIN STUNS AUSTIN THEORY WITH THE BEST STUNNER EVER FOLLOWED BY THE WORST ONE EVER ON VINCE MCMAHON WHAT YEAR ARE WE IN?!STEVE AUSTIN STUNS AUSTIN THEORY WITH THE BEST STUNNER EVER FOLLOWED BY THE WORST ONE EVER ON VINCE MCMAHON #WrestleMania WHAT YEAR ARE WE IN?!STEVE AUSTIN STUNS AUSTIN THEORY WITH THE BEST STUNNER EVER FOLLOWED BY THE WORST ONE EVER ON VINCE MCMAHON #WrestleMania

TAPE @tapemachines we've done it. the all time worst stunner of all time. Vince McMahon takes back the crown that Linda and Trump stole from him. we've done it. the all time worst stunner of all time. Vince McMahon takes back the crown that Linda and Trump stole from him.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Vince McMahon tearing both his quads again damnit Vince McMahon tearing both his quads again damnit https://t.co/iyDkIQdWc4

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle #Wrestlemania Vince McMahon channelling Linda McMahon with that Stunner sell there Vince McMahon channelling Linda McMahon with that Stunner sell there 😂 #Wrestlemania

Complex Sports @ComplexSports #WrestleMania

Not 76-year-old Vince McMahon taking a stunner from Stone Cold Not 76-year-old Vince McMahon taking a stunner from Stone Cold 💀 #WrestleMania https://t.co/RmDoPGunJo

Vin @WhoisVindictive #WrestleMania Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner 😭😂 #WrestleMania https://t.co/T5L2F5Ji87

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Vince McMahon wasn’t the first guy in his 70s to take a bump at AT&T Stadium. Vince McMahon wasn’t the first guy in his 70s to take a bump at AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/EUaYsMXC5T

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Both the first time and the last time Vince McMahon took a Stunner he sold it horribly.



The circle of life is complete. Both the first time and the last time Vince McMahon took a Stunner he sold it horribly. The circle of life is complete. https://t.co/AqekfuoAW6

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold last confronted each other at RAW 25

The last time Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin got in each other's faces inside a WWE ring was on the 25th Anniversary Edition of Monday Night RAW in 2018.

McMahon, who kept mocking the crowd for not showing him enough respect, was confronted by the former six-time world champion.

Austin then dropped the CEO and his son Shane McMahon with a Stunner to a huge pop from the crowd before leaving the ring.

What did you think of Vince McMahon taking the Stunner? Let us know in the comments section below.

