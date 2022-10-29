WWE fans react to Sasha Banks' cryptic tweet amid return speculations

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has once again set the social media sphere into speculation overdrive with her latest tweet.

Banks has not been on WWE TV since May 2022 after she and her partner Naomi walked out of the arena during WWE RAW. However, with new management at the helm, fans are hopeful the two stars will be back in a WWE ring very soon.

Earlier today, The Boss took to social media where she hoped that a certain rumor is true. Whether this is about her return or another venture outside of the company remains to be seen.

"I hope the rumors are true," Sasha tweeted.

The WWE Universe responded to her tweet by speculating over what the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was referring to.

Whilst she has been away from WWE, both her and Naomi have made waves in the world of modeling. Both women were recently seen walking the catwalk at New York Fashion week.

Former WWE Women's Champion holds Sasha Banks in high regard

As one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in WWE, the 30-year-old star has earned a lot of respect from those inside and outside the pro-wrestling business.

One person who admires Sasha Banks greatly is her close friend and former rival Bayley, who recently said on The Preston & Steve Show that The Boss would be on her wrestling Mount Rushmore.

"It could change anytime, but right now, I would say... Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Stone Cold, and let's say John Cena. He revolutionized the whole era. I didn't even put Macho Man in there, he was my favorite. He was the first one really to draw me into wrestling," said Bayley.

Banks will be cheering on Bayley on Saturday, November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel, when she takes on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title in a Last Woman Standing Match.

When do you think Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

