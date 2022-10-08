Bayley names suspended star along with three WWE legends as her Mount Rushmore of wrestling

WWE Superstar Bayley recently revealed that she considers Sasha Banks, along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and John Cena, in her Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. She and Bayley kickstarted a new era in women's wrestling with their match in 2015 at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, which is widely regarded as the best-ever female match.

During a recent chat on The Preston & Steve Show, The Role Model listed John Cena, Randy Orton, The Texas Rattlesnake, and her long-term rival as her picks for Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

"It could change anytime, but right now, I would say...Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Stone Cold and let's say John Cena. He revolutionized the whole era. I didn't even put Macho Man in there, he was my favorite. He was the first one really to draw me into wrestling," said Bayley. [From 2:38:06 to 2:38:46]

Bayley has been spotted with Sasha Banks outside WWE on numerous occasions

Sasha Banks' WWE future is up in the air after the company suspended her and Naomi for walking out during a TV taping of RAW in May 2022. The duo were reportedly unhappy with the women's tag division's creative direction.

While Sasha and Naomi have steered clear of wrestling, the duo have been spotted at various non-wrestling events, including Marvel's She-Hulk premiere and New York Fashion Week.

The duo accompanied Bayley, who was also in attendance at the show to support her best friends. They were also spotted with the Role Model and Titus O'Neil at a New York Yankees game.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE ) @SashaBanksWWE Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us 🥲 @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us 🥲 @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho 😂) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW https://t.co/8Mwha03mfe

While they may be friends outside the squared circle, Bayley had some tough words for the former Women's Tag Team Champions in case they decided to return to WWE again.

"If they ever do return, I'm just going to kick their a**. They might be scared to come back for me. You might want to stay on the runway,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

However, there is still no certainty about Sasha Banks and Naomi's return. The Boss recently removed all WWE references from her social media handles, casting a shadow over her comeback.

Bayley, meanwhile, has been a prominent member of TV programming since her return at SummerSlam and will face Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder match.

