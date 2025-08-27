WWE fans once thought Liv Morgan was dating 6-time Women’s Champion in real life

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is currently in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. However, many may be unaware that this is not the first time Dom's Güerita has been linked with a fellow superstar.
Throughout her career, the 31-year-old star has been associated with multiple superstars, both men and women. In 2019, the Miracle Kid also had a brief romantic angle with Lana. However, fans once thought Liv Morgan was actually dating six-time women's champion, Rhea Ripley. Before they became fierce rivals, the two shared a great friendship and even captured tag team gold.
During their time together, numerous fans used to think their flirty bond was more than friendship, and they might have been dating each other. In 2022, a fan even commented under WWE India's X/Twitter post that two women must be dating.
Moreover, Morgan, in an interview talking about her alliance with Ripley, expressed that they share a "special bond." However, that's not the truth; the two stars were not dating. In 2022, Ripley was dating her now-husband, Buddy Matthews. Meanwhile, Morgan was rumored to be with Bo Dallas at that time.
Rhea Ripley broke character to talk about her bond with the former WWE Women's Champion
Mami is among the superstars who rarely break their characters. Recently, speaking in an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, the Nightmare broke character to discuss her arch-rival, former champion Liv Morgan.
Ripley said that although Morgan is her wrestling enemy, the Miracle Kid is also her wrestling love. The former Judgment Day member said they share a combination of weird feelings.
"She’s like, my story nemesis, my wrestling nemesis, my everything nemesis, but, like, at the same time, like, my wrestling love. It’s a really weird combination of emotions and story that we have together. Being able to go out there with her and put on the matches that we did put on does mean a lot to me," she said.
It will be thrilling to see whether Ripley and Morgan reunite on WWE television and collaborate in the future.