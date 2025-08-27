  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • WWE fans once thought Liv Morgan was dating 6-time Women’s Champion in real life

WWE fans once thought Liv Morgan was dating 6-time Women’s Champion in real life

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 27, 2025 08:19 GMT
Liv Morgan lost her champion to Rhea Ripley at RAW
Liv Morgan lost her champion to Rhea Ripley at RAW's Debut! (Credits: Liv Morgan's X account)

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is currently in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. However, many may be unaware that this is not the first time Dom's Güerita has been linked with a fellow superstar.

Ad

Throughout her career, the 31-year-old star has been associated with multiple superstars, both men and women. In 2019, the Miracle Kid also had a brief romantic angle with Lana. However, fans once thought Liv Morgan was actually dating six-time women's champion, Rhea Ripley. Before they became fierce rivals, the two shared a great friendship and even captured tag team gold.

During their time together, numerous fans used to think their flirty bond was more than friendship, and they might have been dating each other. In 2022, a fan even commented under WWE India's X/Twitter post that two women must be dating.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Moreover, Morgan, in an interview talking about her alliance with Ripley, expressed that they share a "special bond." However, that's not the truth; the two stars were not dating. In 2022, Ripley was dating her now-husband, Buddy Matthews. Meanwhile, Morgan was rumored to be with Bo Dallas at that time.

Rhea Ripley broke character to talk about her bond with the former WWE Women's Champion

Mami is among the superstars who rarely break their characters. Recently, speaking in an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, the Nightmare broke character to discuss her arch-rival, former champion Liv Morgan.

Ad

Ripley said that although Morgan is her wrestling enemy, the Miracle Kid is also her wrestling love. The former Judgment Day member said they share a combination of weird feelings.

"She’s like, my story nemesis, my wrestling nemesis, my everything nemesis, but, like, at the same time, like, my wrestling love. It’s a really weird combination of emotions and story that we have together. Being able to go out there with her and put on the matches that we did put on does mean a lot to me," she said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be thrilling to see whether Ripley and Morgan reunite on WWE television and collaborate in the future.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications