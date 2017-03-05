WWE Fastlane 2017 News: Goldberg and Kevin Owens continue their Twitter War

Will Kevin Owens maintain his momentum from Twitter and win his match against Goldberg?

Will the war of words match up to the Universal Championship Match this Sunday?

What’s the story?

Goldberg and Kevin Owens continue to insult each other on Twitter to continue the hype for their Championship main event match at Fastlane this Sunday. Goldberg informed Owens that his time as the Universal Champion was coming to an end as he had boarded his flight to Milwaukee to take the title from him.

Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock's ticking @FightOwensFight — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 4, 2017

Owens responded with two tweets showing that not only was he unintimidated by the challenge of facing the WCW Legend but suggested that Goldberg was too old to be on his radar.

So kewl!!! Are you pre-boarding with the people that need more time to get down the jet bridge? Be careful not to trip. See you tomorrow! https://t.co/88x6LNgyxO — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 4, 2017

If this couldn't stop me from winning a Mario Kart 8 tournament against a 9-year-old child, do you honestly think @Goldberg has a chance?! pic.twitter.com/T8jxKA6yek — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 4, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

This series of tweets back and forth began along with their feud, earlier this year, when Goldberg announced that he would pursue the Universal Championship before the Royal Rumble.

Once he lost the Royal Rumble, he confronted Chris Jericho and Owens again on Raw and was granted his Championship match by Jericho, who accepted Goldberg’s challenge on Owens behalf.

The current betting odds by wrestling fans have Goldberg as the winner and new champion, but potential spoilers from the Amazon UK website indicate that Brock Lesnar may interfere in the match or make some type of appearance which could influence the outcome of the Universal Championship match.

The heart of the matter

Both men seem to be doing their best to build up the emotional investment and overall entertainment of their feud.

Goldberg and Owens have never had a match together nor have they had a physical altercation, so their continued social media bashing of each other is the only way to continue to build to their match without taking away from the specialness of their first encounter.

What’s next?

This Twitter feud will likely come to an end by Fastlane, so enjoy all the bickering and slick comments while you can and tune into Fastlane this Sunday to learn of the fate of the Universal Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

The feud between the WCW Legend and The Prizefighter will come to an end this Sunday. The only question remaining is who will be the champion by the end of the night?

