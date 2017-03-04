WWE Fastlane 2017 Results Prediction; Full match card analysis

Who will walk away victorious at the last PPV before Wrestlemania? Predicting WWE Fastlane's possible winners.

Predicting WWE Fastlane 2017 Results

WWE's Fastlane will be the final PPV on the road to Wrestlemania and we should have a good idea on what matches will be populating the card on The Grandest Stage of Them All come the Monday morning.

There are a number of intriguing matches set up for Fastlane and the WWE will be hoping for a great PPV in order to build the hype around Monday Night Raw which has been playing second fiddle to Smackdown Live since the brand split.

So, without any further ado, let's jump right into the match card and results predictions for WWE Fastlane 2017:

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar (Kickoff Match)

Tozawa has shown a lot of potential in the weeks after his debut

The kickoff match for Fastlane pits the babyface team of Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa against the heels, The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar. The cruiserweight division has been lacklustre of late and hopefully, the addition of Tozawa can rejuvenate things.

We expect a win for Swann and Tozawa as it makes sense to capitalize on the momentum that Tozawa has been riding. As a bonus, it would probably set up a future singles match between Tozawa and Kendrick as a way for the Japanese wrestler to become a legitimate contender at the top of the division.

Prediction: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa win.

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Both women should be part of the Fatal Fourway at Wrestlemania

The smaller of the two women's matches on the Fastlane card pits Sasha Banks against Nia Jax. Both women are potential names for the rumoured Fatal Fourway for the Raw Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania and this match should build towards that.

Jax has looked dominant of late and we expect that trend to continue here. Banks is a lock in for the four way match and a win for Jax will ensure all four women head into that match on an equal footing.

Prediction: Nia Jax wins.