WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.86K // 06 Mar 2019, 16:54 IST

Fastlane is the final PPV before WrestleMania 35, and the excitement is sky-high. With some blockbuster matches announced this week on Raw and SmackDown Live, it is expected to be an impressive show. Though some titles will not be defended at Fastlane, they could be put on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fastlane is set to take place at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. In all honesty, Fastlane has been a substandard PPV since its introduction in 2015. Nevertheless, the scenario could alter this year as the match card is looking impressive for the show.

Fastlane will be a dual brand PPV this year. Daniel Bryan is set to defend the WWE World title against Kevin Owens who returned last week and the WWE SmackDown women's champion Asuka will put the title on the line against Mandy Rose.

Shane McMahon and Miz will get a rematch after losing the SmackDown tag titles to The Usos, and the newly crowned women's tag team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, will tussle against Nia Jax and Tamina.

Some mind-boggling bouts were announced this week, as Becky Lynch will fight Charlotte Flair, and the Shield will face the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade will face each other on the pre-show, and the Raw tag team champions, Revival will put the titles online against Ricochet & Alistair Black, and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.

Here we discuss three matches that could steal the show in Cleveland.

#3 Kevin Owens vs Daniel Bryan

Vince McMahon stunned the WWE Universe last week when he replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion returned to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company after recovering from a knee injury. The title match has the potential to produce a remarkable bout in Cleveland.

There is no denying that Owens is a credible opponent for Bryan. Owens has had plenty of success in WWE as he has won a total of 6 titles since making his main roster debut. He has also headlined several PPVs in the past as he had a memorable run as the Universal Champion.

Considering the proficiency of the two men in the squared circle, they can offer an astounding bout in Cleveland. It will be compelling to see if Erick Rowan or Kofi Kingston could get involved in this match. Though the match did not have a long build-up, the match has provoked interest in the fans.

