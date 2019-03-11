WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 things we’re glad didn’t happen at the PPV

A clean finish would have impacted one of the superstars heading into the WrestleMania match

Fastlane was supposed to do a lot of building for both Raw and SmackDown Live in terms of storylines for WrestleMania 35, and it did just that and more.

The event was particularly good and had some classic matches and turns, which fans had been waiting for a long time.

Most of the match results were highly predictable, but the way they worked out surprised almost everyone.

Along with that, WWE and Vince McMahon delivered a few curveballs which surely shook up the card and made it even better than it seemed before.

However, there were still a few things that we are glad did not happen at the pay-per-view amid all the action and fanfare.

Take a look at the 4 things we’re thankful WWE did not pull off at the event and share your favorite moments from the show in the comments section.

#4 Mandy Rose becomes the SmackDown Women’s Champion

Mandy Rose failed to grasp her first major opportunity

While the chances of the SmackDOwn Women’s Championship changing hands at the pay-per-view were slim, they were most certainly there.

Fans were expecting none of the championships to change hands at the event, but if there was one Champion who was at a threat then it was most definitely Asuka.

Mandy Rose was accompanied by Sonya Deville to the match, and it is slowly becoming obvious that WWE doesn’t care much for Asuka and her championship reign anymore with the Raw Women’s Championship scene red hot.

Therefore, Rose could have picked up the victory and become the new champion to shock the fans in order to bring some attention back to the title.

However, thankfully, that wasn’t done as Rose is still not ready for big matches and a big title which was obvious during her match with Asuka last night.

Rose can certainly become a champion in the future, but now isn’t the time for the mid-carder to rise to the top and win the gold.

