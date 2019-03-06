WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for Revival Vs Chad Gable & Bobby Roode Vs Aleister Black & Ricochet

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 3.85K // 06 Mar 2019, 21:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These three tag-teams could steal the show at Fastlane, but how will the match end?

WWE have managed to somehow pull the Raw Tag-Team Division from the edge of the abyss. A number of week's ago it was dying a death and now a Triple-Threat match for the Raw Tag-Team Titles is taking place at Fastlane with all three teams being credible potential winners.

Much has been made about the Revival's future with WWE after news emerged of the pair handing in a release request, as well as their lacklustre booking after winning the titles. Nevertheless, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are heading into their first WWE PPV as main roster tag-team champions and will be looking to leave as main roster tag-team champions.

Their challengers, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are a random pairing that has grown on me, and they are, of course, former Tag-Team Champions themselves. The other pair thrown into the mix are somewhat of a wildcard having only just been called up to the main roster from NXT, like Gable and Roode they're a thrown together pairing, but Aleister Black and Ricochet are extremely promising Superstars, undefeated as a tag-team, who could walk away victorious.

But who will this Triple-Threat Tag-Team Title match end? Who will leave Fastlane with the Raw Tag-Team Titles? What will the repercussions be heading into WrestleMania? Well, here are my five potential finishes for Revival Vs Chad Gable and Bobby Roode Vs Aleister Black and Ricochet.

#5. The Champions Retain!

The Revival to get a clean win over the other two teams!

Many consider the Revival to be one of the best tag-teams in the world as far as wrestling ability goes, and I certainly won't argue against that. However, if you were to watch them on Monday Night Raw on a weekly basis you'd be forgiven for perhaps not taking them seriously.

Even after winning the Raw Tag-Team Titles Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been eating defeats all over the place, including losses to freshly called-up Ricochet and Aleister Black, who aren't even a tag-team, and DIY.

But, this could be the perfect stage for the WWE to right some wrongs and really make a statement with a team as talented as the Revival and show the world just how good they are by giving them a decisive, clean, dominant win over the other two tag-teams and allowing them to head into WrestleMania with the belts!

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement