WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for Sasha Banks And Bayley vs Tamina and Nia Jax

There are a number of combustible elements in this match

History will be made at Fastlane this year as the Women's Tag Team Championships are defended for the first time and unsurprisingly, Bayley and Sasha Banks are up against the two women that many members of the WWE Universe thought would become Champions at Elimination Chamber.

It's only a few weeks since the titles were officially unveiled and Banks and Bayley were able to overcome the odds having started inside the Elimination Chamber to then win and become the first ever Champions.

Tamina has been on quite a run of her own in recent weeks and given the fact that she defeated Sasha Banks this past week on Raw, this means that there is now a slim chance that Tamina and Nia Jax could walk out of Fastlane with their first Championships as a team.

#5. Sasha Banks and Bayley retain their Championships

Banks and Bayley could retain their Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks and Bayley only won the Championships for the first time three weeks ago, so it's possible that WWE may be thinking about giving the titles a decent run for the first few months and replaying this match once again at WrestleMania. If this is the case then allowing Banks and Bayley to retain would be the right route to take, as long as Tamina is the star who takes the pin.

Tamina has been seen as the weak link in the team for some time, which is why she took the loss at Elimination Chamber rather than Nia Jax. Interestingly, it was Tamina who was able to defeat Sasha Banks and build some momentum heading into their match this weekend after Jax's loss last week. It's an interesting situation that has a number of potential outcomes that all seem to favor Banks and Bayley.

