WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Ronda Rousey ensured that Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
19.08K   //    11 Mar 2019, 08:35 IST

Why did Rousey interfere in the Charlotte vs. Becky match?
Why did Rousey interfere in the Charlotte vs. Becky match?

It was the second squash match of the night at Fastlane. Shortly after Kofi Kingston faced insurmountable odds against The Bar, Becky Lynch went up against Charlotte Flair. If she were to win the big match, she would be added to the WrestleMania 35 main event. It did not look good for Becky Lynch from the very start.

She arrived on crutches, hobbling and stumbling to the ring. Charlotte Flair worked on Becky Lynch's leg for the duration of the match, absolutely crippling her. And when it seemed like Charlotte Flair would pick up the win, Ronda Rousey's music hit.

Rousey arrived at WWE Fastlane 2019 and ensured that Becky Lynch won the match via DQ. Considering how personal things have gotten with Becky Lynch for Ronda Rousey, why did she do this?

I will give you 5 reasons why she has done so.

#5 This is what she wanted all along

Ronda Rousey is the one who's been pushing for Becky Lynch to be added to the WrestleMania 35 main event. This is because things have gotten incredibly personal between the two women involved. In fact, the whole rift between Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey first happened when she demanded that Becky Lynch be added into the match.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have made things very personal on Twitter over the last few days. The rivalry began around Survivor Series when Becky Lynch invaded the RAW locker room and put away the RAW Women's Champion. Ronda Rousey wants to destroy Becky Lynch, in storyline, in the ring at WrestleMania 35.

So Ronda Rousey ensured that Becky Lynch would be added into the big match and that she had a turn at Lynch in the ring to inflict severe damage. Now the match is set in stone.


Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
