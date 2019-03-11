WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Shane McMahon turned heel

Shane McMahon put his hands on the Miz' father

This week, WWE hosted a pay-per-view, WWE Fastlane 2019.

On the fifth edition of the WWE pay-per-view, the opening match on the main show saw Shane McMahon team up with The Miz to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The match was an incredible one, and even had a spot where Shane McMahon jumped down from the top rope to intercept the splash of Jimmy Uso's in midair with a dropkick. Unfortunately, it was all to no avail, as Shane McMahon and The Miz were handed their loss when the A-Lister's Splash was reversed into a pinfall by the Usos.

After the match, while talking with the Miz' father, a change came over the eyes of Shane McMahon, and he assaulted The Miz from behind. After laying out the Miz he then turned on The Miz' father, putting his hands on him and taunting him.

The turn seemed to come out of nowhere, but there were actually several reasons why Shane McMahon turned his back on The Miz and the WWE Universe. In this article, we will talk about 5 reasons why Shane McMahon turned on Miz.

#5 Frustrated with The Miz

Shane McMahon had enough of the Miz

The Miz and Shane McMahon have been teaming up together and paired off together ever since WWE Crown Jewel, where Shane replaced The Miz in the final of the Best in the World tournament.

Since teaming up together on WWE SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon and the Miz were mostly successful, with the two even won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles after defeating The Bar.

Unfortunately, their title run would not last. At the very next pay-per-view at Elimination Chamber, they lost the title to The Usos. As if that was not enough, they then lost tonight at WWE Fastlane as well.

Both times, the person who was pinned with a roll-up? The Miz.

Both times, the person who had sacrificed their bodies earlier trying to save the match for their team? Shane McMahon.

Naturally, the frustration built up as McMahon was not ready to keep losing, so he turned his back on the A-Lister.

