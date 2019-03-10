WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things that must not happen at the PPV

Kevin Owens as champion? Not the time for it

We are very well on the road to WrestleMania, an the final PPV before the grand event is set to take place tomorrow. Fastlane is a PPV known for its controversial outcomes over the years, such as Goldberg defeating Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman losing his first match to Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan losing an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar, etc.

Fastlane will undoubtedly be quite relevant and create stories for the biggest show of the year, i.e. WrestleMania. Fastlane card features just six matches, with two on the pre-show.

WWE's decision to cut down the number of matches in recent PPVs is a very sensible decision, and must continue for all non-major PPVs henceforth.

Although WWE has done a good job of creating a solid card for the PPV, it always make some booking decisions which leave fans baffled. We look at five such moments that shouldn't happen, but could happen at Fastlane 2019.

#5 Ricochet and Black defeat The Revival

They don't need the titles

Do not get me wrong. Ricochet and Aleister Black are two of the finest talents present in WWE today, and have a big future ahead for themselves. However, these two need to be succeeding in the singles division, and not the tag team division, where they hardly belong.

Tag Teams are made out of stories and friendships. However, Ricochet and Black is a team made just for the sake of giving them screen-time. They should not be anywhere near the tag team titles.

Revival struggled for over two years before finally bagging the gold on the main roster, and they deserve a long run with the Championships.

Revival losing to a makeshift tag team will make sure that WWE's already failing tag-team division goes downhill even more.

