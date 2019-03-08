WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things that need to happen

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.72K // 08 Mar 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fastlane is the last PPV before the show of shows

With every passing week, the anticipation grows for the show of shows, especially with the card already starting to take shape and many ongoing feuds gaining much-needed momentum before things are taken up a gear during the final stages just before the show.

What it also does is, it makes Fastlane a critical PPV for WWE because they would not want to suffer bad ratings on this one if people are to anticipate WrestleMania 35.

It would be important for WWE to serve a good product to its audience, especially after the Elimination Chamber in a way was not really that good. Fastlane, on the other hand, does have some intrigue around it, but there are still some things that should happen at the PPV to keep both the storylines and viewer interest running smoothly.

Here are a few things that should happen at the Fastlane PPV.

#1 The beginning of the Shane and Miz feud

It's about time WWE pulled the trigger on this one

Let's be honest, the only reason the tag team of Shane McMahon and The Miz was put in place was to ultimately result in a feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz, and in some ways it has been building up really well because we've seen a lot of indications of Shane being shown as the stronger of the two.

With WrestleMania just around a month away and not that many shows left, the timing would be perfect to pull the trigger on the feud at Fastlane. The duo could lose to the Usos with the Mizz being the reason for the loss yet again and this could lead to Shane's much-awaited heel turn, as he snaps on the Miz and beats him down.

This would bring a sense of something new as WWE hasn't featured Shane as a heel in a long long time, while the Miz himself has almost never been a babyface.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement