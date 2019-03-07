WWE Fastlane 2019: Full Match-Card Analysis

Will Bryan walk out of Fastlane as the WWE Champion?

In what could be an interesting way to set the stage for an epic WrestleMania 35, WWE would be looking to exceed expectations this Sunday with WWE Fastlane.

This will be the fifth event under the Fastlane chronology and will be live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

There's no denying that the company have been successful in preparing a must-see match-card for the PPV, with 'The New' Daniel Bryan's tussle with Kevin Owens likely to gravitate more attention from the hardcore fans.

The Shield's reunification has welcomed the opportunity for another strong showdown against the forces of Drew Mcintyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin, and while rumors of a startling heel turn by Ambrose are already doing the rounds, this match could be a banger.

Moreover, Ronda Rousey's astonishing heel turn has now set the stage for an absolute show-stealing bout for WrestleMania 35, but Becky Lynch's willingness to reach to the top of the heap faces another roadblock in Charlotte Flair, as the two rivals lock horns in a jaw-dropping encounter this Sunday.

While many fans would be disappointed to see Andrade 'Cien' Almas slug it out with Rey Mysterio in the kick-off show, this could be a clinical move in order to get the fans excited for the rest of the evening.

Since the card looks so scintillating on paper, will Fastlane outmatch The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber to become the best show of 2019? Let's find out.

Here are the full match-card predictions and analysis for WWE Fastlane 2019.

#1. Rey Mysterio Vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas - Kick Off Match

Will Andrade outshine the Icon?

It's a damn shame that this match has been bumped to the kick-off show, but there's absolutely no denying that these two versatile individuals will do everything in their power to get the WWE Universe's attention.

Both Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Rey Mysterio have already churned classics against each other on SmackDown Live and with WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, this blockbuster bout won't be any different.

Since there's no concrete information on where these two will go from Fastlane, there's a possibility that Andrade could take the pin here, especially because it's a kick-off match.

While their placement on the card could be vehemently criticized, these two will still deliver a thrilling encounter and keep us hooked at the edge of our seats.

As far as predictions go, I'm putting my money on the Mexican Icon to outshine Andrade and get the victory here.

Prediction: Rey Mysterio wins in a classic

