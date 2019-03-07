WWE Fastlane 2019 Predictions: The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley

There's virtually no way that The Shield loses this one

Back when Roman Reigns announced to the world that he has been battling leukaemia for eleven years and that he had to relinquish the Universal Championship to undergo treatment, we thought we'd seen the last of The Shield.

And then, Reigns returned to announce to everyone in attendance that his cancer was now in remission. In this week's episode of RAW, Ambrose reunited with Reigns and Rollins when confronted with the very real threat of Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

And so, the match has been made for WWE Fastlane 2019. The Shield will take on a very formidable heel trio, in their big comeback match.

I really do not see how The Shield loses this match considering that this is their big comeback. It may also be the final pay-per-view appearance for the Hounds of Justice because Dean Ambrose's future in the company is uncertain. By all indications, not only will it be a victory for The Shield, but a very decisive one.

The only possible scenario where I can potentially see The Shield losing is if Dean Ambrose turns on Roman Reigns setting up a big match for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns does not have a match for WrestleMania yet and we all know that Reigns and Ambrose are the best of friends in real life.

If Ambrose is leaving the company, he'd want to put over his best friend right before his departure.

But truth be told, I do not think that this is going to be the case at WWE Fastlane. Even if another heel turn from Dean Ambrose happens, I can see it taking place after Fastlane is done. Maybe right before WrestleMania 35 actually comes around.

So, in a nutshell, my prediction is that The Shield makes short work of McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin and wins the match quite comprehensively indeed with a massive triple powerbomb. This is Roman Reigns' return to action and WWE will not have their golden boy lose in such a manner.

However, if The Shield were to lose, it would be to serve a bigger purpose, to set the stage for a WrestleMania match.

Which team is winning this match, in your personal opinion? The Shield or Corbin, Lashley and Drew McIntyre? Post your predictions in the comments.

