WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair 

There are several potential outcomes when it comes to the Women's Tag Team Championship match
Nia Jax came up short in her quest to become SmackDown Women's Champion last night when her Women's Tag Team partner cost her the match. The loss comes two days ahead of their title defense at WWE Fastlane.

Jax was locked in The Bank Statement when Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler invaded the ring. Baszler looked to kick The Boss in the face but instead, she kicked her own partner and left her to be pinned by the Champion

Later in the night, Baszler took on Bianca Belair and both Sasha Banks and Nia Jax walked out, leaving their partners to go it alone. The two women then were attacked by Natalya and Tamina, who have been looking to send a message to the Women's Division.

There are several potential finishes that could take place for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between these four high-profile women at Fastlane.

#5. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain the Women's Tag Team Championships at Fastlane

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championships back from Asuka and Charlotte Flair at The Royal Rumble. They have already beaten Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

The two women came up short in their quest to become champions back at Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are far from on the same page. The two women are set to collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship in just over three weeks' time at WrestleMania.

The EST of WWE made the decision to challenge The Boss at WrestleMania following her Royal Rumble victory back in January. The two women have since been able to remain civil as part of this feud. This could all change after Fastlane when the build-up to WrestleMania begins and they are forced onto opposite sides of the ring.

The fact that Banks and Belair are a thrown-together team could work in Jax and Baszler's favor. The champs know each other well and should be able to overcome the challenge of the challengers if they don't allow their differences to get in the way at Fastlane.

Published 21 Mar 2021, 00:02 IST
WWE Fastlane 2021 Sasha Banks Nia Jax
