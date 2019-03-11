WWE Fastlane: Ricochet & Aleister Black vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs The Revival - winners, video analysis, and highlights

Top Guys. Champs.

The Revival captured the Raw Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago from Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Since then, the champions have been on the losing end of a feud with two of the latest NXT call-ups, Ricochet & Aleister Black. However, Roode & Gable have been upset about their opportunities.

Without the automatic rematch clause, the former champions have had to fight to the top of the division again. Frustrated that the new guys earned a title shot so quickly, they put matters into their own hands, interrupting a match between Ricochet & Black and The Revival. Tonight, they get a shot to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Championship and put an end to the momentum of Ricochet & Black.

Ricochet & Aleister Black vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs The Revival

The Revival was sent outside by the other two teams, who began trading shots at each other. Ricochet & Black sent Roode & Gable to the outside and posed in the middle of the ring.

Ricochet and Gable started the match off officially, with Black, Roode, and The Revival on the outside. Gable brought Ricochet down to the mat with mat slams, but Ricochet avoided the third one, flying around the former champion and sending him into the corner with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors followed by a dropkick.

Dash Wilder tagged Gable and caught Ricochet, tagging in Scott Dawson for some classic tag team offense. The Revival kept Ricochet in their corner, beating him down and highlighting their catchphrase, "No Flips. Just Fists." Dawson dropped Ricochet gut first onto Wilder's knee. Ricochet kicked out of the pin.

Ricochet shoved Wilder across the ring allowing Gable to tag back in, taking advantage of the worn down high flyer. Gable locked in a key lock, but Ricochet broke out. Gable was tagged out by Dawson who continued to put pressure on the now exhausted former North American Champion. A back suplex got Dawson a two-count.

Dawson kept Ricochet away from the other two corners, attempting to cut off his oxygen with a chin lock. Dawson prevented a tag to Black but was dropped by a rolling dropkick from Ricochet. Roode tagged himself in on Dawson while Black finally tagged in. Black quickly dropped Roode with a series of strikes and leg trips before connecting with a springboard moonsault.

Black picked him up for the Black Mass but Roode shoved him off into Dawson, sending the champion outside. Roode then caught Black with a spinning spinebuster. Roode brought Black in for some tag team action, but Black escaped. Ricochet tagged in and was immediately knocked off.

Gable dropped Black on his head with the rolling German suplex. However, Dash Wilder immediately fell onto him with a top rope body splash.

As Wilder rolled off, Ricochet connected with a Shooting Star Press. Ricochet sent Roode to the outside while Dawson, now legal, was knocked to the side of the apron. Dawson and Ricochet fought at the top of the turnbuckle while the other four men were busy on the outside. Ricochet sent Dawson onto the rest of the competitors with a super hurricanrana.

The One and Only took some damage, though, landing neck first on the apron. He slowly rolled Dawson back inside while Black was attacked by Gable & Roode. Ricochet went up top for another Shooting Star Press but opted to go after Roode instead.

As he dove over the top rope, Gable tagged in and went to pick up the pieces of Scott Dawson. Dawson countered a crossbody, escaped a few pin attempts, then dropped him across the ropes with a stun gun, finally finishing the match with a Shatter Machine.

Results: The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Ricochet & Aleister Black to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.

A brawl following the match left Ricochet and Black as the last men standing. However, The Revival managed to outwit their competitors and left WWE Fastlane with the gold still around their waists. Gable & Roode and Black & Ricochet seem to still be in the tag title picture despite losing.

