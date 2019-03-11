WWE Fastlane: Shane McMahon & The Miz vs The Usos, winners, video highlights, and analysis

The Miz had a shocking start to Fastlane

The Miz and Shane McMahon had an interesting journey to the top of the tag division on SmackDown Live. It didn't last long, though, losing their titles a month after winning them when they were defeated by The Usos at WWE Elimination Chamber. Tonight, they had a chance at redemption.

However, The Usos didn't plan on losing the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship so soon, as they expect to walk into WrestleMania still on top of the division.

Shane McMahon & The Miz vs The Usos (c)

Jimmy Uso and Shane McMahon started the bout off. McMahon picked up momentum early with several jabs, arm drags, and a side Russian leg sweep. Tagging The Miz in, both of them performed the McMahon shuffle while catching Jimmy in the jaw with repeated punches. He escaped to his corner and tagged in Jey.

The Miz immediately took down Jey then brought him into the corner for a handful of chops. A springboard sunset flip nearly won them the tag titles, but Jey kicked out. The Miz tagged McMahon back in and they connected with the Hart Attack. Jey kicked out again.

McMahon brought him into the corner and beat him down with a flurry of fists and spinning back elbows. Jey fought back to his corner and locked McMahon into a headlock while Jimmy tagged in. A flying forearm leveled McMahon, putting the Usos back in the game.

Jimmy beat down McMahon in the center of the ring, stomping him out. Back in their corner, the Usos went after McMahon's legs, splitting them like a wishbone. Jey locked him down in the middle of the ring with a chin lock. Jey cut off an attempt at a tag, keeping him on the ground and bringing him back in with the chin lock. McMahon eventually got back to his feet but was sent back to the mat with a spinning heel kick from Jey.

Jey tagged in Jimmy, who knocked The Miz off the apron while Jey held McMahon down with a leglock. Jey caught him with a cheap shot while the ref was distracted by Jimmy. Shane attempted to make his way towards The Miz, but Jimmy cut him off with a leglock. He tagged in Jey, who landed on McMahon with a headbutt. Back to his feet, McMahon countered a clothesline with a float-over DDT. McMahon finally tagged in The Miz, who took down Jimmy with a springboard double ax handle.

The Miz brought Jimmy into the corner for a series of It Kicks followed by a pair of double knees and the patented Miz clothesline in the corner. A roll-up nearly crowned new champs, but Jimmy kicked out. The Miz sent him to the outside and went up top, crashing onto the Usos with a crossbody.

Back inside, Jimmy Uso escaped a big boot attempt. The Miz came back in only to be popped up by Jimmy for a Samoan drop by Jey. Miz kicked out. The Miz fought out of the corner and went for another springboard, but was met by dual superkicks from the Usos.

Shane McMahon broke up the pin but was taken out by the Usos with a Samoan drop/neckbreaker combo. The Miz sent Jey outside and brought Jimmy down with the Skull Crushing Finale. However, the ref was checking on McMahon, allowing Jimmy to recover and kick out before the three count.

The Miz looked to lock in the Figure-4-Leglock, but Jimmy sent him off into the steel ring post. Jey tagged in and brought The Miz up electric chair style. The Miz fought out, sending Jey into Jimmy who had climbed to the top rope. He then rolled up Jey. Jey kicked out and stunned him with an enziguri on the apron. Jey went to the top but was cut off by The Miz.

Jey fought him off and brought him down neck first on the top rope. McMahon went up for a Coast to Coast but Jey made it back up top, standing across the ring from him and daring him to try. Jey went for a splash to Miz to put him away, but Miz rolled out of the way. McMahon read Jey and caught him with the Coast to Coast in the middle of the ring. The Miz went up top and attempted a frog splash after his father motioned for him to go for it.

Jey Uso put his knees up, catching The Miz and rolling him up for the win.

Results: The Usos defeated Shane McMahon & The Miz to retain the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

The Miz sat stunned in the middle of the ring, thinking over his mistake that cost his team the championship. He shook McMahon's hand as they regained their composure. Outside, The Miz apologized to McMahon again for failing to win the titles. McMahon said it was okay and they had nothing to be ashamed of. The Miz hugged his dad and raised his hand.

As The Miz walked away, Shane McMahon attacked him, beating him down and sending him into the barricade. McMahon tore off The Miz's Cleveland Browns shirt and wiped his face with it before throwing it back into his former partner's face. He then shoved The Miz's father down before locking The Miz in a triangle choke.

Shane McMahon left The Miz laying as he walked up the ramp.

