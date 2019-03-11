WWE Fastlane: The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin, winners, video highlights and analysis

The Shield did it once last time

Since returning to action, Roman Reigns made it his business to reunite The Shield. The group that unwittingly had a helping hand in reuniting the Shield, was the one that they ended up facing. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley faced The Shield at WWE Fastlane.

The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley started the match and hit him with a Slingblade. Baron Corbin came in next, who was taken on by Dean Ambrose.

Roman Reigns came back into the ring and took out McIntyre. This was the first time in months that Roman Reigns entered the ring for official action.

Seth was isolated in the ring, with Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre taking turns in beating him down.

After a long while, Seth finally tagged Dean Ambrose. McIntyre went for the Fallaway slam, but Dean Ambrose landed on his feet. He sent McIntyre to the outside, then went to the top rope, and took McIntyre out on the barricade.

Bobby Lashley hit Ambrose with a Spear inside the ring, but the Lunatic Fringe kicked out. The three men then isolated Ambrose and aimed to isolate him in their corner.

Roman Reigns came into the ring, tagging Ambrose, and did a Drive-By on Corbin. Seth and Dean hit dual Suicide Dives on Lashley and McIntyre. Unfortunately, Reigns was caught with a Deep Six by Corbin, while the others continued to fight on the outside.

Baron Corbin hit Roman Reigns with a Chokeslam. Rollins and Ambrose continued to fight in the WWE Universe among the crowd.

Corbin looked to hit Roman Reigns with a superplex, but Reigns was able to get out of the situation and hit a Powerbomb on Corbin.

Roman Reigns tried the Superman Punch, but Corbin avoided. Roman avoided the Chokeslam, and Corbin went to the outside. When he came back in he hit the Superman Punch.

Reigns hit both Lashley and McIntyre with two Superman Punches, Corbin took advantage and hit Reigns with an End of Days. Ambrose and Rollins were able to break up the pinfall.

Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre tried to hit the Shield Bomb on Roman Reigns at the announce table. Rollins and Ambrose interfered, with Rollins hitting a Stomp on Lashley.

The Shield hit the Triple Powerbomb on Drew McIntyre through the table.

They then focused their attention on Baron Corbin, as they surrounded the ring.

Seth Rollins hit the Superkick, followed by Roman's Superman Punch. Finally, Dean hit the Dirty Deeds. The three of them hit the huge Triple Powerbomb on Corbin to end the match once and for all.

Result: The Shield defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The commentary team sold the fact that this was the last time ever that the WWE Universe saw the Shield together.

