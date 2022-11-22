WWE files trademark for returning superstars

WWE recently filed a trademark for the Viking Raiders, who are managed by Sarah Logan.

Erik and Ivar returned to WWE on SmackDown, but they have not come alone. Sarah Logan accompanied the Viking Raiders to the ring as they attacked Hit Row and Legada Del Fantasma. Sarah charged at Zelina Vega initially, but made a wise choice and hopped over the barricade to avoid her.

According to a new report by Fightful, the company filed a trademark application for "Valhalla" on November 16th. You can read the full description for the trademark below.

WWE veteran comments on the Viking Raiders' return

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Erik, Ivar, and Sarah Logan's return to WWE on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk show. Dutch quipped that he forgot the team was even on the roster, but said their return was well-executed.

"It was totally unexpected. I had actually forgotten the [Viking] Raiders. I forgot they were even here, haven't seen them in a while. But it was good for them to return this way, plus it saved us from having to watch probably a horrible match. They saved us from that, so five claps to that." [46:18 - 46:49]

The Usos recently set the record for longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in company history. It will be interesting to see if the Viking Raiders can establish themselves as a dominant force once again on the main roster and challenge Jimmy and Jey down the line.

