WWE finally locks in the main event for WrestleMania 38 Night 1

WWE has reportedly locked in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One set to emanate from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Several huge match-ups are lined up for WrestleMania 38's first night. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be defending her gold against 2022 Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at the event. The Miz and his partner Logan Paul will face off against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

According to Reddit insider kermit125, who has broken several stories in the past, the first night of WrestleMania will see Kevin Owens host The Kevin Owens Show in the main event. The special guest of the show will be the iconic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who was called out publicly by the host last week on RAW.

According to reports, Steve Austin has been training hard for the big occasion and is all set to deliver something special for the fans. Former WWE commentator Jim Ross clarified that the WWE Universe can expect something more than just a stunner and beer bash celebration.

Ric Flair praises WWE's two day WrestleMania plan

Former world champion Ric Flair showered praise on WWE's plan to have a two-day WrestleMania event this year.

On the latest episode of Wooooo Nation Uncensored, Flair opined that it is always better to have more wrestling. Flair also highlighted that this would give kids more opportunities to attend the mega event.

“The Super Bowl is 4 hours long, or four and a half, and WrestleMania in New York was until 1:15 in the morning. I guess we’ll see how it goes, but for me, it’s two days, which I love. The more wrestling the better for me. I think two days of wrestling is great. If it gives more kids an opportunity to say they were at WrestleMania, which is a big, big deal because there are so many football players that say they’ve never been to the Super Bowl. They make all this money and have never been to a Super Bowl.” (H/T Wrestling News)

What do you think about the decision to have a two-night WrestleMania? Sound off below!

