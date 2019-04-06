WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers regarding 2 major Wrestlemania 35 matches

Finn Balor

What's the story?

The buzz around Wrestlemania 35 is at its peak as we are just a few days away from the Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Wrestlemania 35 card is stacked, and the event is rumored to be a whopping 7-hour long if reports are to be believed.

Rumors and speculation are in full swing as fans want to know which Superstars will be walking out of Wrestlemania with wins.

There are some interesting reports that suggest the winner in the Intercontinental Championship match as well as the Women's Battle Royal match.

In case you didn't know...

Former Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will take on Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 35. However, there is a twist to the story, as the man Finn Balor is not going to be the one to show up at Wrestlemania; instead, it will be the Demon.

As for the Women's Battle Royal, most women not featured in the Women's Tag Team Championship match or the Women's Championship match will be featured on the pre-show showdown.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, Lacy Evans will most likely be winning the Women's Battle Royal this year, which means that WWE has major plans for The Lady of WWE in the coming year.

Slice Wrestling has stated that Finn Balor will be winning the Intercontinental Championship match at Wrestlemania 35.

Report:



Finn Bálor Is Expected To Become The New Intercontinental Champion At #WrestleMania 35 pic.twitter.com/4cOSa0aDUW — Zero Dark Mode Activated (@SliceWrestling) April 4, 2019

What's next?

While it is certain that Finn Balor will be transforming into The Demon at Wrestlemania 35, what remains to be seen is whether he continues to use that gimmick even after the show or will it be just a one-time occurrence.

Do you think Lacey Evans and Finn Balor should win at Wrestlemania? tell us in the comment section!

