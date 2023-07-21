WWE once forced Buddy Matthews to delete scathing comment about Dominik Mysterio and his family on social media

Dominik Mysterio has been such a good heel lately that he is receiving hate everywhere he goes. On or off camera, "Dirty" Dom is the talk of the town. This story is something that happened off WWE TV but didn't sit well with the company, Dominik, and the Mysterio family.

During the ThunderDome era, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now Buddy Matthews, was in the midst of a big push after separating himself from Seth Rollins and aligning with the Mysterio family.

Surprisingly, that push abruptly ended for no rhyme or reason. The former Cruiserweight Champion felt it was because of Dominik Mysterio's family and removed all frustration by criticizing them on social media.

Buddy Murphy didn't spare the Mysterios on Social Media

While this lashing out was pure kayfabe, it didn't sit well with the company. He was asked to delete that comment. The company didn't really tolerate an upcoming superstar talking against a legendary name in professional wrestling.

Current World Heavyweight Champion always knew Dominik Mysterio was going to be a good heel

Seth Rollins has seen the TV career of Dominik Mysterio right from the very start. The biggest rivalry Dom Dom had at the start of his WWE career was against Seth Rollins. The two superstars faced each other in a street fight at SummerSlam 2020. Rollins may have won the fight, but Dominik won the hearts of the fans and WWE Creative.

Since turning heel, Mysterio has put up top performances in his character work and storytelling. Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins claimed he always knew Dominik would be a great heel. According to the Champ, Dom was never built to be a babyface.

"He’s not built to be a babyface. He’s Rey Mysterio’s kid. People think he’s getting handed everything being Rey’s kid. It’s so easy to want to hate nepotistic jerks. It’s so easy to hate people digging off the family name. They’re going to love him at first, but eventually, it’s all going to come back around."

Check out the entire video below:

Dominik Mysterio recently raised his stock in the industry as an overall performer. He defeated Wes Lee yesterday on NXT to become the new NXT North American Champion. His performance on the show also helped WWE NXT see a spike in its ratings. The future looks better than ever for Mysterio.

