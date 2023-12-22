WWE forced to cancel dream Charlotte Flair match from WrestleMania 40 card? Aftermath of injury explored

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE’s history. She is a 14-time World Champion, and it seems that she is not done with adding more championships to her name.

Currently, the Queen is not medically cleared to compete in the ring after suffering a devastating knee injury on the December 8, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. She fell from the top rope during her match against Asuka, tearing her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. It will take her quite a while to recover before she can return to the squared circle.

It so happens that Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair is a main event-worthy match, and some people hoped it would hold a high position at WrestleMania 40. However, the Queen said something quite interesting during her appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast, as per Fightful.

According to Charlotte, she will face Bianca Belair in one of the next three WrestleManias. While she cannot give away any plans WWE has for WrestleMania 40, she may have subtly hinted that her injury will prevent her from participating in The Show of Shows next year.

Moreover, Flair's match against Bianca Belair is definitely going to be a hard-hitting match. She will need to be at the peak of her health to be able to withstand The EST of WWE.

Charlotte Flair recently signed a new deal with WWE

Charlotte Flair signed her first WWE contract a decade ago, and recently, she signed a new deal for a significant amount of money. The new deal is reported to be one of the highest-paid contracts in the Women’s division.

Moreover, the Queen’s five-year contract is the first extension ever since WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

As per reports, the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has asked for more money than Charlotte Flair if the Stamford-based promotion wants her back. It is still unknown whether WWE will move ahead with The Boss' demands.

