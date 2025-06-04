WWE to be forced to change Mariah May's name following her debut? The truth revealed

The latest edition of WWE NXT saw a major shift in its women’s division, as former AEW star Mariah May made her surprising debut appearance in the company, just days after she was removed from the Tony Khan-led company’s roster. The 26-year-old showed up in the crowd on the platform and immediately locked her eyes on the big prize, setting her sights on the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.

This subtly hints that the English pro wrestler is bound to get a major push on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels’ creative supervision. That said, WWE has yet to address her as Mariah May on television or its social media handles, referring to her as The Glamour.

Rumors are circulating on the internet that the Stamford-based company may give Mariah a new name, similar to what happened with Jeff Cobb and Ricky Starks after they made their respective WWE debuts. However, according to a report by Fightful Select, the company allegedly has no plans to change it, as it's believed to be her real-life name.

Wrestling veteran questions Triple H following Mariah May's debut on WWE NXT

Speaking on the UnSKripted podcast, legendary journalist Bill Apter admitted that he was surprised by Triple H and the management's decision to have Mariah May debut on the company's developmental brand. The 79-year-old expected The Glamour to appear at the upcoming Evolution PLE and subsequently debut on the main roster.

"Did you think they were gonna start her off in NXT? I did not. I thought they were gonna debut her maybe at Evolution and then bring her on to one of the main rosters. So, I am surprised that they brought her into NXT. But maybe a good move to get some more people to watch it," he said. [3:29 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the Shawn Michaels-led creative team has in store for The Glamour in the coming weeks.

