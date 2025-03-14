WWE to be forced to turn Jimmy Uso heel after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential

WWE made history this week with the first-ever episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, and the world has not stopped talking about it. The show kicked off with LA Knight being interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who admitted that he didn't have a clear path ahead for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The former Bloodline star was also greeted with a ton of boos after he stated that he wanted to challenge Knight for the United States Championship, which could be a massive reason for WWE to turn the star heel. Following Jimmy's words, Solo Sikoa made his way out with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga before chaos broke out.

While LA Knight came out to issue an open challenge for the United States Championship, the chaos led to Nick Aldis changing things around and making it a six-man tag team match, where Jimmy Uso teamed up with LA Knight and Braun Strowman.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

While Jimmy Uso was clearly Knight's ally throughout the match, he might be on the verge of turning heel to make his way into the top storylines ahead of the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

A potential heel turn to feud with one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry currently, LA Knight, could elevate Jimmy's status as a singles star.

Jimmy Uso made a massive botch on WWE SmackDown this week

While Jimmy Uso came out to answer LA Knight's open challenge for the United States Championship, the star ended up getting confronted by his brother Solo Sikoa. However, before Sikoa's entrance, Jimmy made a massive botch on the blue brand episode.

Ad

While cutting a promo against LA Knight, Jimmy stated that he wanted to go after the 'United States Tag Titles' which caught the attention of millions around the world on social media.

Expand Tweet

With Jimmy Uso's tease of having a feud with LA Knight, it would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for both men ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback