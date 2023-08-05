WWE could have foreshadowed major Championship result this week on SmackDown

Last night was the final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam and the build-up to The Biggest Party of the Summer was the main topic of conversation.

Jey Uso and his brother Solo Sikoa collided for the first time with Uso surprisingly coming out on top, by pinning Sikoa clean following a top rope splash. Interestingly, this was the same thing that happened to Cody Rhodes the week before WrestleMania. After pinning The Street Champion, Rhodes went on to lose his main event championship match against Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns takes on Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. Could Jey suffer the same faith as The American Nightmare and fall prey to The Tribal Chief's dominance? If that is indeed the case, beating Sikoa before a title match with Reigns is something that a challenger should avoid.

Jey Uso has all of the momentum heading into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns may be the favorite heading into his main event title match but Jey Uso was able to pin him last month at Money in the Bank and has seemingly had his number over the past few weeks on SmackDown.

Reigns has overcome some of the biggest challenges of his career as champion but his cousin knows him much better than any of the stars who have come before. Jey Uso could finally be the man to dethrone Reigns, especially since Jimmy Uso is still seen as a wild card after Solo Sikoa sidelined him earlier in the month.

Sikoa has also been a huge factor in the build-up to this match, and since it's Tribal Combat rules, anything goes and either of the two men could come out on top at the end of the night.

