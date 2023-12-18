WWE gearing up for blockbuster return after 31 weeks to set up generational face turn at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the clues

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, fans witnessed the likes of Randy Orton and CM Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion. Naturally, these returns caused excitement and opened up possibilities concerning storylines. Now, after Punk and Orton, there is a chance the WWE Universe could witness another return.

However, unlike the usual, this return would be of a superstar who is already on screen but not competing. The superstar in question is Dakota Kai. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Kai could return to competing inside the ring, which could also lead to a face turn by Bayley.

The reason Kai can get back to competition can be attributed to her getting physical on SmackDown recently. Also, the WWE Superstar has been working out, which indicates she will soon be good to go. If Kai returns at the 2024 Royal Rumble, she will be making her comeback 8 months after she suffered an ACL injury.

Given the recovery time for an ACL injury is usually 6-9 months, it is likely that fans see Dakota Kai in action at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion decides to launch Kai back into action.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE SmackDown Superstar will replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL

Since forming Damage CTRL with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Bayley has done a decent job as a leader. Under her leadership, SKY experienced great success as she won the WWE Women's Championship. However, in recent times, the Stamford-based promotion has teased Bayley's removal from the stable on many occasions.

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE has already found Damage CTRL's next leader if Bayley were to walk out. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Apter mentioned Dakota Kai would be the next leader, and she would be orchestrating the actions of the remaining members in Damage CTRL.

He said:

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point."

You can check out the full podcast below:

If Apter is right and Kai does become the new leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley will most likely have an epic face-turn. In recent times, Bayley has not received the best of opportunities. However, maybe leaving her faction and turning babyface will lead Bayley back to a world championship.

Do you think Dakota Kai will replace Bayley as the new leader of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below!