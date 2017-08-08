WWE/GFW News: GFW star accuses Charlotte Flair of stealing her look

by Riju Dasgupta News 08 Aug 2017, 16:47 IST

Ouch! Shots have been fired!

What's the story?

GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna called out her cohort from WWE, Charlotte Flair, on Twitter, for stealing her look and also her mannerisms.

Sienna, who goes by the moniker of 'Sienna The Savage' on social media attacked Charlotte Flair venomously, through the Tweet linked below.

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp ????☕️ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage ???? (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Sienna defeated Rosemary at Slammiversary to become the GFW Unified Knockouts Champion and has been very outspoken in recent GFW Conference Calls about how the real Women's Revolution began in TNA.

Charlotte Flair has begun to incorporate elements such as feathers in her garb (originally inspired by her father, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair) and has also been raising her pinky to signal 'tea time' these days, with her fellow superstar from SmackDown Live, the Irish Lasskicker, Becky Lynch. Sienna finally snapped and called her out with a comparison picture and a scathing message!

The heart of the matter

Sienna implied that she has stayed silent for a long time despite the fact that she has observed how Charlotte Flair has ripped off her make-up and outfit.

The pinky was the last straw for her, as Sienna requested Flair to inform her in case she needed something else. Charlotte Flair has not responded yet, but one wonders how she reacted to the said accusations in the WWE Locker Room.

What's next?

As pivotal characters in their respective brands, both women will be in the spotlight for a long time to come. We wonder if their paths will ever cross and if so, the outcome should be very interesting indeed.

Author's take

Yes, Sienna did it first, but that does not necessarily mean that Charlotte Flair ripped it off. In my estimation, it was a natural evolution of her look, from the robe to the feathers.

In case Charlotte Flair shamelessly ripped anyone off with her current outfit, it was her legendary father, Ric Flair.