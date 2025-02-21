WWE giant to reunite with Alexa Bliss and help her escape the clutches of The Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the potential

At the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event, Alexa Bliss will have the opportunity to acquire a Women’s World Title shot at WrestleMania 41. The Goddess recently guaranteed her spot in the Women's Chamber match by defeating Candice LeRae on WWE SmackDown. However, during her victory, fans noticed the eerie Wyatt Sicks glitches appearing, further hinting that the horror faction may soon be targeting Bliss.

Amid this, there is an assumption that Bliss could reunite with Braun Strowman. This could lead to The Monster Among Men stepping in to help her escape the clutches of The Wyatt Sicks. Strowman holds substantial ties to the faction’s storyline due to his past with the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Additionally, Bliss and Strowman previously teamed up in the Mixed Match Challenge, where they were involved in romantic angles. With Bliss seemingly on the verge of being drawn into The Wyatt Sicks storyline, Strowman could also find himself involved by reuniting with her.

Together, they could stand against the horror faction and attempt to counter Uncle Howdy’s influence. Strowman’s presence could even lead to a future mixed tag team match between the two sides. As of now, The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their official debut on WWE SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming weeks and whether Uncle Howdy and his group will soon target Alexa Bliss on the blue brand.

The Wyatt Sicks might make a surprise move against Alexa Bliss at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

There are already considerable hints of The Wyatt Sicks soon targeting Alexa Bliss. This raises the possibility that at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, fans could witness a surprise moment when The Goddess is attacked by the faction. In a potential scenario, Nikki Cross or another member of the group could enter the Chamber when an eliminated star is about to exit.

Once inside the structure, the horror faction could launch an attack on Bliss, leading to her elimination from the match. Through this angle, the Stamford-based promotion could plant the seeds for a WrestleMania storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss.

Furthermore, this could even conclude with the former Women's Champion becoming the newest member or possibly the leader of Uncle Howdy's faction. As of now, Bliss entering the Women's Elimination Chamber match will be interesting to witness.

