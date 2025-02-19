3 ways The Wyatt Sicks could make an impression at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's next major Premium Live Event is less than two weeks away. Elimination Chamber Toronto will be airing live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1st, 2025. As is the norm, the show will feature two Elimination Chamber Matches.

In general, the show is looking to be stacked with major names. Stars such as Logan Paul, John Cena, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are booked to compete.

There is a group of talented performers not yet booked for the card who could make a big impression: The Wyatt Sicks. This includes Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. They are one of the top stables in the company.

While the stable hasn't done a ton in recent weeks, they could make quite the splash at the next Premium Live Event. This article will take a look at a handful of ways the five members of The Wyatt Sicks could make an impression at Elimination Chamber Toronto, which includes crashing an Elimination Chamber Match and helping a major star win an important bout.

Below are three ways The Wyatt Sicks could make an impression at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#3. The entire stable could invade the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match has existed in some form since 2002. Shawn Michaels was the winner of the first-ever edition WWE held, and some of the biggest stars in history have since competed in and even won the gimmick bout.

This year's match features a who's who of major WWE stars. Former World Champions fill the lineup, including John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins. Additionally, social media megastar Logan Paul is part of the bout.

In what would be a shocking and brutal scene, The Wyatt Sicks could potentially break into the match and cause chaos. They could attack anyone, including John Cena. Out of everybody in the bout, however, the cruel Drew McIntyre and arrogant Logan Paul would be the most likely to feel their wrath.

This has happened once before, albeit not quite with The Wyatt Sicks. Instead, Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family invaded the match in 2014 and ultimately helped Randy Orton win. By doing the same thing Bray had done, it would effectively pay tribute to the late star.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could haunt The Miz at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Miz has long been one of WWE's most controversial stars. Many fans hate him thanks to his brash and arrogant personality, but it has led The A-Lister to become a multi-time World Champion.

The cocky star has been dealing with The Wyatt Sicks for a few months now. On Monday Night RAW, he had protection from The Final Testament. Since moving to WWE SmackDown, The Miz has been looking for allies for when The Wyatt Sicks come for him, but he's yet to find anyone who has his back.

That may come back to haunt him at Elimination Chamber Toronto. The Miz could come out to the ring or just be hanging out backstage, running his mouth. This time, he could be attacked or otherwise tormented by the dangerous stable. Uncle Howdy, for example, returning to lay The Miz out would make for an incredible moment.

Alternatively, they don't even need to get physical. A video package airing or a stare-down of some kind would be enough to make The A-Lister freak out and panic.

#1. Nikki Cross could shockingly help Alexa Bliss win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match is a much more recent concept than the male counterpart. The first edition of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match took place in 2018, and a lot has changed since then.

Still, not everything has. For example, Alexa Bliss won that bout, and now she'll be part of this version, too. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be joined by Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan.

In what would be a major moment, Alexa could win, but due to outside interference. Instead of the entire Wyatt Sicks coming out, just the creepy and unpredictable Nikki Cross could appear.

The Twisted Sister could attack the competition. For example, if Liv Morgan and Alexa are the final two, Nikki could show up and take Morgan out, thus allowing Bliss to get a quick pinfall victory. This could then officially lead to Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks.

