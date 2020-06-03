WWE Grand Slam Champion Christian set to appear on RAW

Christian will have his say on the next episode of RAW

On this week's WWE Backstage, Grand Slam Champion Christian confirmed that he would make an appearance on RAW. As per the announcement, he will be featuring on the special edition of The Peep Show to talk about the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton scheduled to take place at Backlash.

In the last few weeks, we have seen the likes of Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels do the same in order to create more hype around the match between Edge and Orton which has been titled as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' by WWE.

9 years is a lot of time.

To think, to wonder, to doubt... https://t.co/D2KGwo0WCf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2020

Similar to the previous Superstars who shared their opinions about the upcoming fight, Christian is also expected to share his honest take on the much-awaited encounter between Edge and Orton. He shared a long, decorated history in WWE alongside the Rated-R Superstar when they both worked together as a Tag Team. It will be interesting to see his predictions in the segment that will be aired during next week's RAW.

More details about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' at the upcoming WWE PPV, Backlash

Earlier this year, Edge defied all odds and battled against a career-ending injury to make his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020. While everything seemed to be going his way, an unexpected betrayal was waiting for him. When Edge was addressing the WWE Universe on RAW, Randy Orton came to the ring and brutally assaulted his former friend, forcing him to leave the arena on stretchers.

The two Superstars feuded for the months that followed, which led to a 'Last Man Standing' match at WrestleMania 36. After a gruelling encounter, Edge stood tall, but they were nowhere near to end of the rivalry.

In the weeks that followed, Orton once again challenged Edge for a match with harsh words and the two are now set to lock horns at Backlash in what is dubbed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match'.