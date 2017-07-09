WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt

Can The Architect find a way to defeat The Eater of Worlds?

Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt at Great Balls of Fire is going to be an engaging contest

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 is one of the most impressive match cards the WWE has put out since Wrestlemania 33 and the pay-per-view promises to be a memorable one. And on paper, Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt seems to fit the bill perfectly for the event as an upper mid-card match. But, it doesn’t quite feel that way.

The two men started feuding in the aftermath of WWE Extreme Rules 2017 and things just haven’t clicked between the two men. Despite being extraordinarily good individual performers, this match made in heaven has quickly turned sour.

The fans aren’t invested in the feud and their reasons for fighting seem silly at best. Seth’s lacklustre babyface run coupled with Bray’s increasingly eccentric promos and lack of momentum since his Wrestlemania 33 loss to Randy Orton has ensured this match remains on a low boil for now.

All that could change at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, though, with a great match and every great match needs a great ending. That’s what we’re here to discuss. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 Bray Wyatt uses his mystical powers to win

Wyatt had a feud with Randy Orton previously

Bray Wyatt’s character has always resonated well with the WWE Universe but that is in no way, shape or form due to the WWE’s creative team. In order to fulfil his promises of magic and all that mumbo jumbo, creative has resorted to cheesy things like illusions, 3D holograms, and the much-derided House of Horrors.

There could be more of the same on offer at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017. Wyatt has been preaching about his Godhood and he could be given something as ridiculous as the examples we have mentioned above in order to show his Godlike powers and pick up the victory.

It would be a terrible idea and one wonders how much longer Bray will be over with the fans if they decide to keep booking him into such terrible situations.