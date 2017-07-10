The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro - RAW Tag Team Championships, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis

Sheamus and Cesaro retained their titles

The 30 minute Iron Man Match began as Sheamus connected with a Brogue kick on Matt Hardy and quickly scored a pinfall in the first sixteen seconds of the match.

It was Jeff's turn in the ring as his two opponents teamed up against him before Matt made a return and took out Sheamus. Matt smashed Sheamus' head on the apron a number of times as the audience chanted “Delete” over and over. Matt tried to hit a twist of fate on Sheamus but failed to pull it off.

The match commenced on the outside that as Jeff got taken to the floor by Cesaro. The action quickly returned to the ring as Jeff fought against Cesaro and kicked out of every pin attempt from his opponents. Sheamus and Cesaro decided to focus on Jeff while Matt demanded to be tagged in.

Jeff got thrown outside before he returned to the ring only to caught in a suplex delivered by Sheamus. Cesaro took a tag and focused his attack on Jeff before kicking Matt Hardy off the apron making sure Jeff had no one to tag in. Jeff got pinned by Cesaro, and we saw the second pinfall in the match.

Matt came in soon after and took Cesaro to the turnbuckles, smashing his head into the corner over and over. The Hardys failed to get a pinfall, but the two soon hit their opponents with a Poetry In Motion followed by a Side Effect from Matt and a Twist of Fate from Jeff. The Hardys got their first pinfall after the huge sequence of finishers.

Jeff Hardy assumed control of the match as he took out Sheamus and with a little help from his brother, Jeff came crashing down over the top rope on Sheamus and Cesaro, both of whom were outside the ring.

Sadly enough, Sheamus and Cesaro got the third pinfall as the Hardys got counted out for being outside the ring.

Sheamus and Matt were the legal men at this point, and Cesaro and Sheamus decided to slow down the match after getting a sizeable lead. Cesaro and Sheamus double teamed Mat Hardy with a suplex, and Sheamus caught Matt in a submission move.

Matt Hardy then hit Sheamus with a Side Effect out of nowhere and takes him down but failed to get a pinfall. Cesaro then came in and caught Matt in a sharpshooter, but Jeff interfered before Matt could submit.

Matt made a tag to his brother, and they hit Cesaro with a big double team move. Jeff failed to make the pin count.

Matt Hardy hit Sheamus with a tornado DDT from the corner, but Sheamus kicked out of the following pin. Matt Hardy hit a huge moonsault on Sheamus who then rolled out of the ring before the referee could get a count in. The audience called a botch as The Hardys lost a possible pinfall.

Matt Hardy then equalised the score at 3-3 with a twist of fate from the top rope. With a minute and a half left on the clock, the Hardys double teamed Sheamus and Jeff went for a pin, but Cesaro interfered. Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb on Sheamus but instead of getting a pinfall, Cesaro, who was the legal man, ended up scoring a pinfall over Jeff.

Less than a minute was left on the clock as Jeff chased down Cesaro and brought him into the ring and finished him off with a Twist of Fate before going for the pin but the timer ran out just before the referee could finish the three count. With that, Cesaro and Sheamus retained the RAW Tag Team Championships with a huge victory.



Result: Cesaro and Sheamus def. The Hardy Boyz.