WWE Great Balls of Fire: 5 potential finishes for Enzo vs. Big Cass

Whatever the outcome, it certainly won't be SAWFT.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 10:40 IST

No titles, no rewards, just an old fashioned brawl for once

With Enzo and Big Cass, WWE achieved the impossible. In 2017, they produced a compelling feud rooted in storytelling, which was not hokey, plastic or overblown. It is a tale of betrayal, of a friend who turned on another because he felt bogged down by his annoying ways.

Moreover, the seeds for this split were planted over months, and the eventual play-out was almost as rewarding as the Festival of Friendship was. There are no titles on the line, and this is not even an unsaid number 1 contender’s match like Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is. It is a personal rivalry between two friends, whose relationship has soured.

Here are 5 possible outcomes for one of the biggest grudge matches in recent memory.

#5 Big Cass decimates Enzo Amore

He's 7 foot tall after all

Of Edge and Christian, it was always clear to see that Edge would be the breakout star and that he would be making waves for a long time. The same could be said of Bubba Ray Dudley (remember his run as Bully Ray?) and Jeff Hardy, or even Bret Hart (The Hart Foundation) and Shawn Michaels (The Rockers) going further back in wrestling history, to the early 1990s.

It is certain that despite Enzo’s charisma and magnetic personality, Big Cass’ broad shoulders can maybe carry the company going forward. His body type is the kind that Vince McMahon quite likes and he has decent mic skills too. Big Cass’ singles career could skyrocket to the moon if he is pushed in the right way.

This could be the first stop to his ascent to the top. Big Cass demolishes Enzo, leaves him shattered in a heap in the middle of the ring and establishes himself as a top heel, in the whole process.

