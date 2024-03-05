WWE Hall of Fame 2024: Batista to NOT get inducted this year? Likely reason why

WWE recently announced that Paul Heyman would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The news of Heyman's induction has sent waves of excitement across the WWE Universe. However, it has also led to a question about the induction of another former prominent name in the Stamford-based promotion.

The key figure in question is Batista. Previously, in 2020, The Animal was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, COVID-19 and personal commitments led to Batista not being able to attend the ceremony. Hence, many fans wonder if he will be inducted into the elite club this year.

The most likely answer to this question would be no. Usually, the WWE Hall of Fame has one headline name, and it is clear that this year, the headline name would be Paul Heyman. Additionally, given that the Stamford-based promotion reduced the number of Hall of Fame inductees per year, it is unlikely that fans will see two big names get inducted together.

Therefore, the chances of Batista getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this year are very slim. However, given the fact that WWE agreed to induct Batista at a future event back in 2021, fans might get to see The Animal be inducted very soon.

Batista spoke about his struggles during his time in WWE

When one looks back at some of the most fierce wrestlers to have ever competed in the ring, it is hard not to mention someone like Batista. From size and strength to great in-ring awareness, The Animal possessed every quality that made him a threat inside the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion's presence in the squared circle brought joy to many fans.

However, while Batista was entertaining the WWE Universe, he was having struggles of his own. During an interview with Arizona's Family, the 55-year-old star spoke about being physically sick before walking out from the curtain.

"When I started wrestling, I was literally physically sick before I walked out from the curtain," Batista confessed. "I used to walk out and [screams]. And all my anxiety was gone. And that's what it is. I get nervous, and I get self-conscious, and then I get anxious, but as soon as I go [screams] it goes away. It's easy for me to do that – I can relax from there. As soon as I get that out, I can relax from there."

Batista wrestled his last match for the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 35. At the event, he faced Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, with both men putting their careers on the line.

While Batista managed to put his best foot forward, an interference from Ric Flair cost him the match. Post this contest, The Animal announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Do you think Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year? Sound off!

