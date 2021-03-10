WWE Hall of Fame date and more details announced

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in all sports entertainment. Just moments ago, WWE announced the details for the Hall of Fame event in 2021.

The Hall of Fame ceremony usually takes place before WrestleMania under normal circumstances. On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton broke the news that the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place this year on Tuesday, April 6, which will be streaming on Peacock TV four days before WrestleMania Night One.

This year's ceremony will include stars from both the 2020 and 2021 classes of the WWE Hall of Fame.

BREAKING NEWS from @KaylaBraxtonWWE on #WWETheBump:



The @WWE Hall of Fame will be streaming on @peacockTV on Tuesday, April 6th which will include the 2020 class as well as a 2021 class. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gE6IsSgwqS — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

Last year, WWE was scheduled to hold the Hall of Fame ceremony before WrestleMania. But the situation drastically changed in a matter of weeks when the pandemic hit. As a result, a lot of attractions for WrestleMania week had to be removed.

One of the victims of the situation was the Hall of Fame ceremony. Many wrestling legends who were ready to be inducted into the Hall of Fame did not get their own ceremony in 2020.

This year's WrestleMania will have fans in attendance. This news was confirmed just a few weeks ago.

Many notable WWE legends are part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class of inductees

Batista

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, this year's Hall of Fame ceremony will also feature last year's inductees as well, meaning that the ceremony on April 6 will be star-studded.

From the 2020 class of inductees, the names/groups announced for the WWE Hall of Fame are:

Batista.

The Bella Twins.

nWo.

Jushin Thunder Liger.

The British Bulldog.

John Bradshaw Layfield.

GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS?



Oh, we will. We can't wait for you take your place in the #WWEHOF, @DaveBautista! pic.twitter.com/sPFxHVW5zK — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

All of these wrestlers have accomplished great feats in their careers and some are even former world champions. WWE also honored Jushin Liger by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame. The professional wrestling legend wrestled one match in NXT in 2015.

Nonetheless, the contributions that Liger has made to the industry are enormous and undisputed. He has inspired generations of wrestlers.

More details will be revealed about the WWE Hall of Fame in due time, as announced by Kayla Braxton on The Bump. Keep yourself updated about it through Sportskeeda.