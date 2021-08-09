WWE Hall of Famer believes that Ric Flair wants one last in-ring run

Could two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair be stepping back into the squared circle following his WWE release? Another two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, thinks that might be the case.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he believes that Flair's intentions of leaving WWE behind might have to do with his desire to wrestle again because he's not the managerial type.

"My thing is this, and I'm going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy," Booker T said. "It's just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That's not Ric Flair. Ric Flair's a party guy. That's just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he's all about having some fun."

Adam Cole a Free Agent? Will Ric Flair End Up in AEW? (The Hall of Fame #252) https://t.co/uxtY9PHX0y — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 4, 2021

Could Ric Flair continue his wrestling career at 72 years of age?

Booker T went on to say he speaks with Ric Flair regularly, and he's been told by Flair that he never wanted to retire, and if he could be in the ring right now, that's where he would be.

"Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular -- usually on a regular occasion," Booker T continued. "I don't know how often I'm going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, 'Book, I'm never going to retire.' He said, 'If I could be in that ring right now, that's where I'd be.' So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run."

While an in-ring return for a 72-year-old man seems unlikely, Flair has made a career out of defying expectations. Perhaps we might see Sting face Flair on TNT one last time in AEW. Only time will tell.

Do you think Flair has intentions of returning to the ring to wrestle? Do you think he's going to do it in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

