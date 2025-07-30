WWE Hall of Famer to cost both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY their title match at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend. One of the matches on the show will see Naomi defending her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. That said, the challengers may face an unexpected betrayal that could cost them a potential title victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer.On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, we saw a massive eight-woman tag team match where IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella defeated Naomi, Chelsea Green, and the Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre). In the star-studded babyface team, one person who stands apart from the rest of the group is Nikki Bella. The Hall of Famer is the only one who isn't in line for a title shot.IYO and Rhea are set to challenge Naomi this weekend, with the winner defending the title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. Jealousy could creep in for Nikki Bella, leading to her costing IYO and Rhea their title shot at SummerSlam. The 41-year-old may pull this move, hoping to be included in the title picture after SummerSlam.Nikki Bella made her return to WWE leading up to Evolution 2025. At first, it seemed like she was set to be in a rivalry with Liv Morgan heading into the all-women's PLE, but The Miracle Kid's untimely injury derailed those plans. Nikki ended up competing in the Battle Royal at Evolution, where she made it to the final four before being eliminated by Lash Legend.With no clear path to gold in sight, the Hall of Famer may succumb to desperation and attempt to enter the title picture forcefully. She could do that by attacking IYO and Rhea during the Women's World Title match at SummerSlam, turning heel in the process.While this may not guarantee a title shot, attacking two of the biggest names in the women's division would surely put everyone else on notice and could open the door for her to eventually challenge for the championship down the line. That being said, it is only speculation for now. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for SummerSlam 2025.Veteran believes Naomi should retain her title at WWE SummerSlam 2025Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 and walked out of the PLE as champion. SummerSlam will be her first defence as she puts her title on the line against the former champion, IYO, and The Eradicator in a Triple Threat Match.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, wrestling media legend Bill Apter discussed the upcoming title bout between Naomi, Rhea, and IYO. Apter praised Naomi's heel character and claimed it would be a mistake to take the title off her so soon, even though fans might want Rhea or IYO to win.&quot;Naomi is such a crazed character at this point that no matter how much people want Rhea to win or IYO to win, it would be a big mistake if Naomi does not retain the title.&quot; [1:49 onwards]The odds are stacked against Naomi at SummerSlam. Will The Glow retain her title against two former champions this Sunday? Only time will tell!