WWE Hall of Famer disliked Brock Lesnar's RAW return

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's RAW segment could have been booked better, according to WWE legend Bully Ray.

Lesnar received loud cheers when his music surprisingly hit moments before Lashley's scheduled United States Championship Match against Seth Rollins. The Beast Incarnate then attacked The All Mighty with two F5s, a German suplex, and a Kimura Lock.

Bully Ray said on Busted Open that the latest chapter in Lashley and Lesnar's rivalry did not get off to a good start:

"I'm not so sure about it. I've seen it [Lashley and Lesnar] a couple of times. I don't think they caught the lightning in the bottle that I hoped they would have caught. Last night, Brock just decimated Bobby. Imagine that would have went the other way last night. That would have been real shocking. Imagine Brock would have picked Bobby up and Bobby would have slid down and did to Brock what Brock did to Bobby," said Ray.

In their only previous one-on-one meeting, Lashley defeated Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble to capture the WWE Championship. The victory was highly controversial due to Roman Reigns' interference.

Bully Ray thinks Brock Lesnar's attack "took the life out of the room"

Although fans were excited to see Brock Lesnar, Bully Ray believes the segment would have garnered louder reactions if Bobby Lashley also had some offense.

The WWE Hall of Famer felt that the energy quickly died down once fans realized how one-sided the physicality was going to be:

"The minute Brock picked up Bobby and F5ed him, boom, the energy was gone," Bully Ray continued. "The energy got sucked out of the room because I don't think the people expected it. I don't know if the people wanted it. I think maybe they wanted more of a back-and-forth, maybe physically or something on the mic. But, man, they really, really took the life out of the room quick last night."

Lashley lost the United States Championship to Rollins immediately after Lesnar's attack. He later challenged the former UFC star to appear on next week's RAW.

