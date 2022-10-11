Brock Lesnar returns to WWE: What happened the last time he faced Bobby Lashley?

Brock Lesnar shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE on the October 10, 2022, episode of RAW. He attacked Bobby Lashley to confirm his next target.

The company is planning a future feud between the two titans. However, it wouldn't be the first time they faced each other in a televised match.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, but what happened the last time he faced Bobby Lashley?

The two faced off at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event, where Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Lashley. The match was well-built, with stunning promos from both superstars.

The match went well until Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 opponent, Roman Reigns, interfered. He attacked The Beast with a vicious spear, leading Lashley to take advantage.

The All Mighty overcame the odds and pinned his opponent to become the new champion. However, Lesnar won the title back at Elimination Chamber 2022 after outlasting five other competitors inside the punishing structure.

It is worth noting that Lashley was injured during the match and was taken out of the chamber without getting pinned or submitted.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's rivalry is already personal

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Let’s. Do. This.



#WWERAW Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll (non title) looks to be set for the Crown Jewel PPV next month.Let’s. Do. This. Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll (non title) looks to be set for the Crown Jewel PPV next month.Let’s. Do. This.#WWERAW https://t.co/197ZHEYPYQ

Both Lesnar and Lashley have been booked as absolute dominators over the last few years. An encounter between the two is always sought after as a dream match.

At WWE Day 1 2022, The Conqueror made a shocking comeback and won the WWE Championship in a match that included Lashley as a competitor. The match at Royal Rumble wasn't a clean match and Lesnar lost his championship.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Bobby Lashley didn't effectively compete and The Beast dethroned him as the champion. His United States Championship match against Seth Rollins at RAW was also hampered due to an assault from Brock Lesnar.

Both have previously robbed each other out of title matches and certainly have serious scores to settle. By the looks of it, they could have a much-awaited rematch at Crown Jewel 2022.

Who do you think will gain the upper hand in the rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

