This year's Elimination Chamber event contained several surprises. Some were great, some were unfortunate, and one was downright scary.

But one of the most disappointing moments occurred when Bobby Lashley faced Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Riddle inside the Elimination Chamber.

Early in the match, Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory through Lashley's pod, with the outer panel and Theory himself crashing into the All-Mighty. Lashley was immediately checked by the medical team and removed from the match. Since then, fans have been wondering about the details of the injury.

What injury did Bobby Lashley suffer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

It turns out a serious shoulder injury kept him out of action in the match. Lashley didn't return after being taken to the back, resulting in Brock Lesnar becoming the new WWE Champion.

If you're wondering whether the injury was real or scripted, reports show that it is real. However, Lashley's removal from the match was a planned spot.

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed on The Ringer Wrestling Show that Lashley has been suffering from a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and will require surgery for a full recovery.

"I have it under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you've noticed, he hasn't worked any RAWs. He hasn't really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I'm told, it's for at least four months. Shoulder surgery. I'm hearing that he might not even make it to Mania," Famuyide said.

Hopefully, The All-Mighty will recover fast enough to make an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's rivalry didn't conclude at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Fans have anticipated the dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar for years. Both stars have been portrayed as absolute beasts who will destroy anyone in their path.

The long-awaited showdown finally happened at this year's Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, fans didn't get to see a fair match between the two. Brock Lesnar's rival, Roman Reigns, interfered in the match to make sure that Lashley became the new WWE Champion.

Lesnar was a challenger for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, but the titans weren't able to square off as Lashley was taken out of the match early on.

Hopefully, Lashley will recover fast and challenge Brock Lesnar for the title he never truly lost. A fair match between the two is still pending, and considering the unfinished history, fans will surely get to see it at some point.

