"A couple of days ago" - Eric Bischoff reveals he texted Stone Cold Steve Austin about WWE return rumors (Exclusive)

Based on all the noise coming in from the rumor mills, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in WWE history is expected to feature the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On a special Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards episode, Eric Bischoff revealed that he recently texted Steve Austin regarding the speculation.

Bischoff hoped for the rumors to be accurate and promised Austin that he would be ringside to witness the Texas Rattlesnake's highly-anticipated comeback match

"I would love to see it (Steve Austin's return)," said Bischoff. "I think the world of Steve Austin, as a professional, as a friend. I texted Steve a couple of days ago and said, 'I don't know if the rumor is true, but if it is, I'll be sitting at ringside, and I'll sneak a beer in (laughs).' I hope it's true. I think it would be wonderful to see." [3:53 - 4:38]

Has Stone Cold Steve Austin agreed to come out of retirement for a WWE match?

The iconic superstar hasn't stepped inside the squared circle for over 19 years, and there is still no confirmation on whether he will wrestle at WrestleMania.

It was recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while WWE officials want Austin to have an actual match, the former world champion is yet to commit to any plans.

Kevin Owens has been booked to insult Texas in recent weeks, and WWE is visibly setting the stage for a massive confrontation. Sources revealed that Austin would have an angle at WrestleMania, and it could be much more extensive than simply hitting Owens with a Stunner.

"The belief is it will be more than just Austin giving Owens a Stunner, although that will be the final payoff most likely. But WWE wants a match," reported Dave Meltzer.

Are you hyped about the 57-year-old legend's rumored WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section.

